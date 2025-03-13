Queer Cabaret Merri-bek

March 14, 2025
Get down to Merri-bek’s Schoolhouse Studios for a night of fun, frivolity and fabulousness with your hostess Lucy Best at Queer Cabaret! With an unbeatable local lineup featuring: Two Women With Eyes (Ms Mutineer and Antigone Azure), Michele da Costa, Giann Tess, Saara Lamberg, Penny Drops and Miss Lulu Lipstick.

When: April 11, 2025, 7.30–9.30pm
Where: Schoolhouse Studios, 78 Victoria Street, Coburg
Tickets: $15–$30 ($10 MOB TIX)+ booking fees
Accessibility: Schoolhouse Studios is wheelchair accessible, with two accessible bathrooms, although flooring can be a little uneven in places. Entry is via ramps, and there are three wheelchair accessible parking spaces at the rear of the building in the north end of the carpark.
** This show contains partial nudity, adult themes and swearing**

