Breaking in the Bergy Seltzer’s brand new band room, this monthly Queer Mess party is bigger, better and now fully accessible! Dance the night away ‘til 3 am with DJs Cat Constance, Mellydee, LGBTCEO and Zoe Foxx. Donations and proceeds of bar sales go to Pay the Rent.

Where: The Bergy Seltzer, 68 Sydney Road, Brunswick

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023, 8 pm-3 am

Tickets: Free, to reserve a table contact Queer Mess directly.