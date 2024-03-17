Queer Social Darebin with Laneway Learning

Get cozy and crafty with QueerSocial in Darebin this Autumn with four fabulous courses to choose from!

Where: Bridge Darebin – Preston, 218 High Street, Preston

Accessibility: Bridge Darebin’s Preston location is wheelchair accessible with quiet spaces, and the courses can be Auslan interpreted by request (email [email protected])

Get ready to pack your groceries into the most stylish totes around, ones you’ve made (well, embellished) yourself, by attending an introduction to screen printing with the lovely Maddy.

When: March 14, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

If you’ve always wanted to try making your own ceramics but were daunted by expensive equipment, pricey courses and the potential for bad Ghost jokes, look no further! This 75 minute introductory class will inspire you, and you’ll have your own little air-dried clay trinket tray or pinch pot to prove it! Teacher Maddy suggests you bring a plastic container and shopping bag to transport your delicate work home.

When: 23 March, 2024, 11 am – 12.15 pm

Tickets: $23+ Booking fee

The second-last class of the season will have you learning the ropes… literally! At The Art of Shibari with Harli, who suggests you wear comfortable clothing, bring along a water bottle, and some bondage rope if you’d like to try to have a go!

When: 11 April, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee

For the last class of the season, it’s time to put your heart into your work, while you work! Learn sewing tips and tricks with the lovely Robert as you make plush hearts out of soft fabrics to decorate, gift and hold tight!

When: 9 May, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: $5 + Booking fee