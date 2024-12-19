Join queer musicians, composers, and sound artists come together for an afternoon of creativity, networking and connection at Queer Sound Exchange.

Hosted by Forest Collective at Abbotsford Convent, this dynamic networking event is all about sparking conversations, sharing ideas, and championing the vibrant world of queer sound in Naarm-Melbourne.

So come together to celebrate in the ultimate creative soundscape for an unforgettable evening of connection!

Queer Sound Exchange

1 February 2025, 1pm

Magadalen Laundry, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Free, registration required