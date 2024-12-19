Queer Sound Exchange

Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Image: Supplied by Midsumma

Join queer musicians, composers, and sound artists come together for an afternoon of creativity, networking and connection at Queer Sound Exchange.

Hosted by Forest Collective at Abbotsford Convent, this dynamic networking event is all about sparking conversations, sharing ideas, and championing the vibrant world of queer sound in Naarm-Melbourne.

So come together to celebrate in the ultimate creative soundscape for an unforgettable evening of connection!

1 February 2025, 1pm
Magadalen Laundry, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Free, registration required

