QUEERISM: The Future Is Now

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

As the Wheeler Centre opens its doors, prepare yourself for QUEERISM: a meaningful panel discussion that will divulge with dialogue and intrigue.

Come along, see and listen to the climax of The esteemed Pearl Prize season 2025 and hear what we as Queers feel are: the nuances between that which is created and us in the age of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

So… IS THE FUTURE NOW?

6 February 2025, 1pm
Performance Space, The Wheeler Centre, Melbourne

Free to all

