Queers Femmes and Thems!

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 12, 2024
Queers Femmes and Thems!
Once you’ve gotten your laughing muscles all good and strong with the amazing selection of queer comedians performing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, keep the laughs alive with Queers, Femmes and Thems at Northside Wines! With a lineup of non-binary, femme and LGBTQIA+ identifying comedians bringing their sharply-honed wits after weeks of gigging throughout the festival, this event is not to be missed! Keep your eyes on the Northside Wines socials to get more information about the performers who’ll be gracing the mikes!

When: 25 April, 2024, 8–9pm
Where: Northside Wines, 543–545 High Street, Northcote
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: Northside Wines is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

DYKE
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

DYKE
Melbourne Scene What's on
Euphoria Social Gala
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Euphoria Social Gala
Melbourne Scene What's on
Celebrate With The Brisbane Hustlers At Their 2024 Season Launch
March 5, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate With The Brisbane Hustlers At Their 2024 Season Launch
Brisbane What's on
Watch: Free Queer Films At West End Library
March 5, 2024 | Michael James

Watch: Free Queer Films At West End Library
Brisbane What's on
Djanaba live at Yah Yahs
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Djanaba live at Yah Yahs
Melbourne Sound What's on
Hyperficial: Y2SLAYYY
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Hyperficial: Y2SLAYYY
Melbourne Scene What's on