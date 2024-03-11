Once you’ve gotten your laughing muscles all good and strong with the amazing selection of queer comedians performing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, keep the laughs alive with Queers, Femmes and Thems
at Northside Wines! With a lineup of non-binary, femme and LGBTQIA+ identifying comedians bringing their sharply-honed wits after weeks of gigging throughout the festival, this event is not to be missed! Keep your eyes on the Northside Wines socials
to get more information about the performers who’ll be gracing the mikes!
When: 25 April, 2024, 8–9pm
Where:
Northside Wines, 543–545 High Street, Northcote
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility:
Northside Wines is wheelchair accessible.
