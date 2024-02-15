Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024

Celebrate a kid-friendly Mardi Gras this year with fun sessions of storytelling aimed at preschoolers. The City of Sydney will share various stories that cherish love, individuality, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

These stories will be presented by members of the queer community and interpreted by Deaf Connect, making them suitable for hearing impaired children. The reading sessions are an immersive and family-friendly way to educate audiences on queer culture in the comfort of their own homes.

When: March 16, 2024 from 12pm to 12pm

Where: Multiple venues, Darlinghurst





