Rassputin’s Wet Safari

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 18, 2023
Rassputin’s Wet Safari
Image: Image: Brett Allen Photography
A one-night-only immersive performance spectacular brought to you by Melbourne’s most eclectic and “eccentric blend of Slavic uncle and radioactive showgirl. Pinup performer/burluncle” Rassputin! Get ready to meet “a menagerie of performing cartoon characters, amazing animals, forbidden fruits and more” in roving performances that include Burlesque, Drag, Comedy and Sideshow. With DJ Avant Garden of Eden, host and guide Penelope Splendour and an incredible lineup of 17 performers including The Pomme de Terror, Carnelian, Artemis Allure, Ms Mutineer, Miss Lulu Lipstick, Nyx Noir, Spicy Cherri, Bambi Leggs, Rassputin, Taco Kuiper, Charlotte De Sade, Lucy Furr, Lisa Hitchings and Jan-Hell. Come dressed to impress, as there will be a prize for the best dressed!

When: August 27, 2023, 7 pm
Where: 24 Moons, 2 Atherton Road, Northcote
Tickets: $31.20–$41.42
Accessibility: Unfortunately 24 Moons is not a wheelchair-accessible venue.

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-27
Event Time : 0:19:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mutton is the New Lamb at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
August 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mutton is the New Lamb at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne What's on
September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
August 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
August 20, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
Brisbane Scene What's on
Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
August 19, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
August 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
Melbourne Scene What's on
My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group
August 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group
Melbourne Scene What's on