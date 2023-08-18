Rassputin’s Wet Safari

Image: Image: Brett Allen Photography
A one-night-only immersive performance spectacular brought to you by Melbourne’s most eclectic and “eccentric blend of Slavic uncle and radioactive showgirl. Pinup performer/burluncle” Rassputin! Get ready to meet “a menagerie of performing cartoon characters, amazing animals, forbidden fruits and more” in roving performances that include Burlesque, Drag, Comedy and Sideshow. With DJ Avant Garden of Eden, host and guide Penelope Splendour and an incredible lineup of 17 performers including The Pomme de Terror, Carnelian, Artemis Allure, Ms Mutineer, Miss Lulu Lipstick, Nyx Noir, Spicy Cherri, Bambi Leggs, Rassputin, Taco Kuiper, Charlotte De Sade, Lucy Furr, Lisa Hitchings and Jan-Hell. Come dressed to impress, as there will be a prize for the best dressed!
When: August 27, 2023, 7 pm
Where: 24 Moons, 2 Atherton Road, Northcote
Tickets: $31.20–$41.42
Accessibility: Unfortunately 24 Moons is not a wheelchair-accessible venue.
