Red Ribbon Run by Thorne Harbour

In honour of World AIDS Day 2024, Thorne Harbour will debut their newest fundraising initiative, the Red Ribbon Run! So raise your cardio and some cash for a community that still face significant stigma and discrimination.

As Thorne Harbour’s Health President Janet Jukes OAM says, “we’re literally running towards a future with no new transmissions of HIV”!

“While we’ve made incredible progress in the treatment and prevention of HIV, our work is far from over,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

“People living with HIV continue to face harmful stigma and discrimination across many aspects of their lives. World AIDS Day is our biggest opportunity to challenge these issues and remind everyone that HIV Still Matters,” added Ruth.

“Since COVID-19, we’ve seen a decrease in engagement and funds raised through our longstanding Street Appeal, where our incredible volunteers shake buckets on street corners across Melbourne, Adelaide and Bendigo,” said Jukes.

“The Red Ribbon Run is our chance to reinvigorate World AIDS Day and to mobilise our community.”

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to walk in solidarity, every step you take will help provide essential support, healthcare and resources for our community” says Jukes, and we couldn’t agree more.

So get your friends, family and colleagues to chip in, and run 4K or 6K around the lovely Princes Park, while raising money for a good cause, before celebrating with some post-race festivities.

Thorne Harbour Red Ribbon Run

When: November 24, 2024, 9am – 1pm

Where: Princes Park, 200–590 Royal Parade, Carlton North

Tickets: $60 Early Bird, $70 General Release (All people living with HIV can register for free, contact [email protected] to register)



If you’re wanting to make an extra contribution ahead of time click here, to register as a volunteer for this or other events within the World AIDS Day schedule click here.