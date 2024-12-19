Rennie Ellis’ Melbourne Out Loud

Naomi Lawrence
December 19, 2024
Rennie Ellis’ Melbourne Out Loud
Celebrate the evolution of queer culture in Melbourne with a rich array of unseen and everyday photos of key moments, spanning from the 1970’s to 1990’s, for the LGBTQIA+ community from the lens of legendary photographer Rennie Ellis.

From early gay liberation marches and joyous party scenes at iconic venues to alternative Arts Balls and fashion scene, his photographs burst with creative energy and give us a vivid portrait of life as it was.

19 January – 9 February 2025, 10am-6pm
State Library Victoria, Melbourne

Free to all

