Reuben Kaye: APOCALYPSTIK

A eulogy and elegy, sprinkled with an essence of good old fashioned Eastern Bloc drear, come watch Reuben Kaye’s acclaimed stage performance during Victoria Pride.

A scandalous story that crosses continents, generations and political ideologies, ‘World War Me’, follows Kaye’s uncle as he springboards into a cabaret.

It is proud, brash, politically active, Queer and loud, described by the Sydney Morning Herald as an “indefatigable showman”. A must-see this summer.

For tickets and more information, follow this link.

When: February 7 | 7:30pm

Where: The Round Theatre Whitehorse City Council Customer Service Counter 379, Whitehorse Road, Nunawading