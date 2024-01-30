Reuben Kaye: APOCALYPSTIK

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 31, 2024
Reuben Kaye: APOCALYPSTIK
Image: Supplied

A eulogy and elegy, sprinkled with an essence of good old fashioned Eastern Bloc drear, come watch Reuben Kaye’s acclaimed stage performance during Victoria Pride.

A scandalous story that crosses continents, generations and political ideologies, ‘World War Me’, follows Kaye’s uncle as he springboards into a cabaret.

It is proud, brash, politically active, Queer and loud, described by the Sydney Morning Herald as an “indefatigable showman”. A must-see this summer. 

For tickets and more information, follow this link. 

When: February 7 | 7:30pm

Where: The Round Theatre Whitehorse City Council Customer Service Counter 379, Whitehorse Road, Nunawading

