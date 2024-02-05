Sundaylicious: The Provincial

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 5, 2024
Sundaylicious: The Provincial
Image: Supplied

Bearing witness to Queer joy like only The Provincial can, Sundaylicious is proud to be involved with Melbourne’s fabulous Midsumma Festival. Hosted atop the rooftop bar of The Provincial Hotel in Fitzroy (boasting wonderful views of the surrounding suburbs), by some of the friendliest staff you’ll meet.

Packed with two levels of party goodness, The Provincial will be the place to be for Sundaylicious! 

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

When: February 11 | 3pm

Where: The Provincial Hotel299 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party
February 5, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on
See RAYN in Manly this Mardi Gras
February 5, 2024 | Justin Cooper

See RAYN in Manly this Mardi Gras
Business Features Scene Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Parade
February 4, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Parade
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Fair Day
February 4, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Fair Day
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on
Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2024
February 4, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2024
Melbourne What's on
Mardi Gras Party
February 4, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Party
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on