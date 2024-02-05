Sundaylicious: The Provincial

Bearing witness to Queer joy like only The Provincial can, Sundaylicious is proud to be involved with Melbourne’s fabulous Midsumma Festival. Hosted atop the rooftop bar of The Provincial Hotel in Fitzroy (boasting wonderful views of the surrounding suburbs), by some of the friendliest staff you’ll meet.

Packed with two levels of party goodness, The Provincial will be the place to be for Sundaylicious!

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

When: February 11 | 3pm

Where: The Provincial Hotel, 299 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy