Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2024

For ten hours, Victoria’s Pride will once again offer seemingly endless fun and Queer joy for all.

This arts-filled celebration of diversity, love and unity will offer a variety of showcases from some of the world’s best LGBTQIA+ performers and culture makers, as well as stalls from community groups and local offerings.

This is an all-inclusive event, with family, friends, Queer folks and allies are all welcome.

For more information, visit Midsumma’s website here!

When: February 11 | 11am–9pm

Where: Gertrude Street and Smith Street, Fitzroy