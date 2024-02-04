Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2024

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 4, 2024
Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2024
Image: Supplied

For ten hours, Victoria’s Pride will once again offer seemingly endless fun and Queer joy for all.

This arts-filled celebration of diversity, love and unity will offer a variety of showcases from some of the world’s best LGBTQIA+ performers and culture makers, as well as stalls from community groups and local offerings.

This is an all-inclusive event, with family, friends, Queer folks and allies are all welcome. 

For more information, visit Midsumma’s website here!

When: February 11 | 11am–9pm

Where: Gertrude Street and Smith Street, Fitzroy 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mardi Gras Party
February 4, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Party
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on
Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom
February 3, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom
Melbourne Scene What's on
Pool Pride Party 2024
February 3, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pool Pride Party 2024
Melbourne What's on
Pride Ride
February 3, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pride Ride
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sunrise Service At Sydney’s Bondi Memorial To Remember Lives Lost To Anti-LGBT Violence
February 2, 2024 | Contributor

Sunrise Service At Sydney’s Bondi Memorial To Remember Lives Lost To Anti-LGBT Violence
New South Wales News News Scene Sydney What's on
Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic at Sunbury
February 2, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic at Sunbury
Melbourne Scene What's on