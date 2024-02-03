Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom

Melbourne Scene What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 3, 2024
Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom
Image: Bass Coast Youth Facebook

With DJs, dance and plenty of entertainment, this event is aimed at the Queer youth of the Bass Coast (and beyond). Every aspect of this event has been curated by young Queer folks.

The food, entertainment, music and location have all been carefully selected to create the safest and most enjoyable space possible for Queer Youth. Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom is like its own mini–Pride Festival, except this one is for ages 12-25 only! 

For additional information and location updates, please follow this link. 

When: February 10

Where: Wonthaggi Town Hall, Wonthaggi, Victoria.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Pool Pride Party 2024
February 3, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pool Pride Party 2024
Melbourne What's on
Pride Ride
February 3, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pride Ride
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sunrise Service At Sydney’s Bondi Memorial To Remember Lives Lost To Anti-LGBT Violence
February 2, 2024 | Contributor

Sunrise Service At Sydney’s Bondi Memorial To Remember Lives Lost To Anti-LGBT Violence
New South Wales News News Scene Sydney What's on
Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic at Sunbury
February 2, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic at Sunbury
Melbourne Scene What's on
UndergROUND Cabaret: An Evening with Dolly Diamond
February 2, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

UndergROUND Cabaret: An Evening with Dolly Diamond
Melbourne What's on
Reuben Kaye: The Kaye Hole
February 2, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Reuben Kaye: The Kaye Hole
Melbourne What's on