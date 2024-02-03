With DJs, dance and plenty of entertainment, this event is aimed at the Queer youth of the Bass Coast (and beyond). Every aspect of this event has been curated by young Queer folks.

The food, entertainment, music and location have all been carefully selected to create the safest and most enjoyable space possible for Queer Youth. Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom is like its own mini–Pride Festival, except this one is for ages 12-25 only!

For additional information and location updates, please follow this link.

When: February 10

Where: Wonthaggi Town Hall, Wonthaggi, Victoria.