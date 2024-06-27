‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Audience Partici…Pation At The Ritz

The Ritz in Randwick is running a series of fan partici…pation screenings of famed cult classic movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the first Friday of every second month, with July 5th being the next showing.

Hosted by drag star Minnie Cooper, the fun screenings feature a complimentary glass of sparkling on arrival, include props, and award prizes for the best-dressed.

Rocky Horror dubbed the “ultimate midnight movie”

Long praised by a cult following as the ultimate ‘midnight movie’, the 1975 camp classic’s plot follows hapless sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who take shelter during a storm in the palatial mansion of transvestite mad scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) and his merry band of freaks and eccentrics.

Filled with elaborate dances and songs, most famously “The Time Warp”, which encourage audience participation, the film also features the late Meatloaf in the role of biker Eddie, and the muscular Peter Hinwood as Rocky, Dr Frank-N-Furter’s ideal creation.

Aussie drag legend hosting the festivities

DIVA Entertainer of the Year Minnie Cooper, perhaps the most famous drag queen to issue from Granville, will be leading the festivities for all things Rocky Horror at the Ritz on July 5th.

Minnie started out as a chorus singer in musicals before starting her career in drag at 31. She was a semi-finalist on the 8th season of Australia’s Got Talent in 2016, and a competitor in the 2nd season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under, and Minnie has starred in her own one-woman show From Chorus Boy To Leading Lady.

When? July 5 2024 (Screenings on the first Friday of every second month)

Where? Ritz Cinemas, 45 St Pauls Street, Randwick

Tickets? $28 general admission, $24 for members. Book on the Ritz website