Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 20, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Celebrate Melbourne’s queer culture through the decades, from the 70s to the 90s in Library Up Late x Midsumma.

Inspired by legendary photographer Rennie Ellis’s exhibition, Library Up Late promises an evening of revelling in the flamboyant, the fierce and the fabulous.

Dance and indulge under the festive atmosphere to the ultimate queer playlist and lineup curated by MzRizk, or experience the glamour of The Huxleys in their live runway show, Oh! You Pretty Things.

Library Up Late

6 February 2025, 7:30-10:30pm
The Dome and Victoria Gallery, State Library Victoria

Tickets: $25

