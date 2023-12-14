Season Two Of Altimate.Showdown Meanjin Returns This February

Image: Altimate.Showdown Facebook

In 2023, the first season of the Altimate.Showdown Meanjin took place with local performer Micah Rustichelli taking home the crown. Now, following the success of season one, a second season has been announced to take place in the new year.

Presented by alt. and Mara Maraschino Altimate.Showdown is hailed as an unapologetic community celebration of all performers who are unique and different. This amazing performance competition showcases the diversity of the talented local performers in Meanjin (Brisbane).

The 2024 competition has been announced and will again return to The Brightside this February where competitors will battle it out it out across five fierce Thursday night heats, culminating in a fabulous grand final. Season one was described as an “incredible community bonding, camp, masterclasses in diverse artistic talent and queer excellence night after night” with season two looking to be just as exciting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alt. (@altevents.au)

Expressions of interest for participants in the 2024 competition are now open at https://www.altevents.au/contact/eoi

