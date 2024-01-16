Selina EsTitties And Jessica Wild At Chaser’s Nightclub

Melbourne will play host to not one, but two superstar queens from Seasons 2 and 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race US, the stunning Salina EsTitties and the icon herself, Jessica Wild (also Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars)!

Melbourne fans will be treated to a night of high energy, salacious stories and sequins on January 27. Superfans won’t want to miss out on an opportunity to meet and greet the queens before the show, but tickets are selling fast so get in quick!When: