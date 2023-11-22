Sellma Soul Takes To The Stage In Small Paul’s Best Friends At Wynnum Fringe

Whilst there has been much negative attention drawn to the Wynnum Fringe Festival Pride March this weekend, there are a number of exciting LGBTQI events taking place as part of the event’s Pride week celebrations.

Amongst these is Small Paul’s Best Friends, a camp, Queer and inquisitive event taking place this weekend. Billed as “The drag king talk show live entertainment special you have been gasping and wailing for,” it will prove a night not to be missed.

A Lineup Of Local Southeast Queensland Performers

The event will feature a lineup of local southeast Queensland performers, who will be interviewed, share their secrets and deliver some stunning performances. Featuring in the lineup is well-known performer and personality, Sellma Soul. After making a name for herself in the Brisbane scene, Sellma went on to appear in The Voice where she was selected as a contestant on Team Boy George.

Since then, Sellma Soul has continued to shine, signing with talent manager Ian “Dicko” Dickson and releasing her own independent music.

Sellma is joined in Small Paul’s Best Friends by other amazing local performers, including GERM, Lord Sev, Vamp, Gia Von She, Courtney Stewart, Ernest The Clown, Celia White, and Zelphia Mann.

You can catch Small Paul’s Best Friends this weekend on Friday, Saturday, Sunday at The Jaydon Lunchbox – grab your tickets here.