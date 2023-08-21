September 1: Medusa at The Imperial Hotel

Medusa is an event, a party specifically for Queer women, trans and non-binary communities.

Come and dance and experience the diverse line-up of DJs and performers, including Dick Pick, Cleo Rapture, and Jackel.

According to organisers, Medusa “celebrates the queer, no matter the label you prefer. This is a space beyond simply for lesbians, Medusa is a space for the many orientations that fall within these communities, whether that be bisexual+, pansexual, lesbian, queer, demi or hetero for our straight identifying trans folks in the mix, and the many orientations in between.”

“This is a space for you.”

When: September 1, 9pm

Where: Imperial Hotel Basement, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043