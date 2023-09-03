September 17: Pride Super Skate

The upcoming Pride Super Skate is an inclusive roller skating event, being held on September 17 at Skateaway. Coinciding with Brisbane Pride Festival, this all ages events encourages participants to dress with flare and enjoy the music provided by two on-skate DJs. The venue is to host a fun atmosphere, with club lighting and good vibes. Skaters of all skill levels are welcomed, with blade hire available at the venue.

Booking are not necessary, an entry fee is to be paid at the door. For more information, click here.

When: September 17, 2023 from 5pm – 8pm

Where: Skateaway, 700 Albany Creek Rd, Albany Creek QLD 4035

Price: Entry $14.50, Skate & Blade hire $6