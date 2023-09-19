SEXtember 2023: The Sex, Health and Society Conference -Sept 25

Douglas Magaletti
September 19, 2023
SEXtember 2023: The Sex, Health and Society Conference -Sept 25
Image: Sextember Event

The annual SEXtember festival at UNSW Sydney is back, and with it comes the free, online 2023 Sex, Health, and Society Conference. 

What better time to challenge your assumptions, forge new connections, and reimagine intimacy?

According to organisers, “Through discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions, we’ll explore global perspectives on pleasure, desire, sexual health, consent, race, inclusive research, and more.”

UNSW Professor Kath Albury will be giving the keynote address on Sextech.

For more information and to register, click here.

When: September 25 – 27, starting at 12pm

Where: Online

