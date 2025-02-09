Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week

Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
Image: Supplied by Short+Sweet Theatre

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival is on from 13 February to 18 May, based at the iconic Turner Hall at TAFE NSW Ultimo.

This year, Australia’s most exciting short-form theatre festival celebrates 22 years.

The second week celebrates Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community with a special Pride-themed lineup, including A Very Romantic Proposal by Bruce Olive, Father, Son by Jeff Locker, Dancing at 3am by Fiona Leonard, and Would You Rather? and Who Even Are You?? by Chantal Harrison.

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week

20 – 23 February
Turner Hall – TAFE NSW, Ultimo

Tickets: $35

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
Scene Sydney What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Marks Park Sunrise
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Marks Park Sunrise
Mardi Gras Sydney What's on
Living History Walk with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Living History Walk with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on