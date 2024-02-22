Short + Sweet Pride Theme: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Rita Bratovich
February 23, 2024
Short + Sweet Pride Theme: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied. Short + Sweet Pride Theme

If you prefer your theatre in small chunks, then this is for you.

Short + Sweet is a festival/competition comprising 10-minute plays in a series of heats. The second heat of the festival is a special Pride Theme with seven diverse plays each with an LGBTQ+ flavour.

Comedy, drama, romance, absurdity — it’s all here and it’s all queer. Come and see new talent in a value-packed evening and vote for your favourite play.

When: Feb 22 – 25

Where: Turner Hall, 19 Mary Ann St, Ultimo

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
The Swell: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

The Swell: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Briefs – Dirty Laundry: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Briefs – Dirty Laundry: Pride Guide 2024
Sound Stage Sydney What's on
C Moore Hardy – Life in Black, White and Pink: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

C Moore Hardy – Life in Black, White and Pink: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on