Short + Sweet Pride Theme: Pride Guide 2024

If you prefer your theatre in small chunks, then this is for you.

Short + Sweet is a festival/competition comprising 10-minute plays in a series of heats. The second heat of the festival is a special Pride Theme with seven diverse plays each with an LGBTQ+ flavour.

Comedy, drama, romance, absurdity — it’s all here and it’s all queer. Come and see new talent in a value-packed evening and vote for your favourite play.

When: Feb 22 – 25

Where: Turner Hall, 19 Mary Ann St, Ultimo