Showgirl Sunday

Scene Sydney What's on
Contributor
April 5, 2024
Showgirl Sunday
Image: Dakota Fann’ee (left) from Instagram @dakotafanneeofficial, Riot (right)

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

If the existential dread of an upcoming Monday is getting you down, dance it away with performances by the dazzling duo Dakota Fann’ee and Riot as Stonewall’s Showgirl Sunday. 

Let this Showgirl spectacular immerse you into the jukebox of hits, spinning you into different dimensions to channel your inner Diva. Happy Hour is available from 6 – 8 PM, with the duo performing on stage from 8 PM onwards. If you want to get those hips shaking, a DJ will spin decks at the public bar. For more information, visit the Stonewall website here. 

When: Sundays, 8 PM until late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Karaoke Night
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Karaoke Night
Sound Sydney What's on
Trans-Glamore 
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Trans-Glamore 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Bar Industry Nights
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Bar Industry Nights
Scene Sydney What's on
Wednesday Trivia 
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Wednesday Trivia 
Scene Sydney What's on
Luv’d Up At The Imperial
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Luv’d Up At The Imperial
Scene Sydney What's on
Disco Bingo At The Colombian Hotel
April 4, 2024 | Contributor

Disco Bingo At The Colombian Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on