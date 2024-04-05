By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

If the existential dread of an upcoming Monday is getting you down, dance it away with performances by the dazzling duo Dakota Fann’ee and Riot as Stonewall’s Showgirl Sunday.

Let this Showgirl spectacular immerse you into the jukebox of hits, spinning you into different dimensions to channel your inner Diva. Happy Hour is available from 6 – 8 PM, with the duo performing on stage from 8 PM onwards. If you want to get those hips shaking, a DJ will spin decks at the public bar. For more information, visit the Stonewall website here.

When: Sundays, 8 PM until late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst