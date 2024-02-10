Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024

The biggest vogue ball in the Southern Hemisphere, Sissy Ball, is set to run wild at Sydney Town Hall. This night will be filled with a whole lot of drama, karma, and sensation as vogue families find their homes on stage.

Witness the regal, ravenous, and fierce houses from across the country battle it out for their 10s. Godmother of Australian ballroom, Kilia Pahulu, will continue her reign as Curator for this glamorous ballroom scene down under.

When: February 24, 2024 from 6pm – 11pm

Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street





