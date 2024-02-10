Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 11, 2024
Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied

The biggest vogue ball in the Southern Hemisphere, Sissy Ball, is set to run wild at Sydney Town Hall. This night will be filled with a whole lot of drama, karma, and sensation as vogue families find their homes on stage.

Witness the regal, ravenous, and fierce houses from across the country battle it out for their 10s. Godmother of Australian ballroom, Kilia Pahulu, will continue her reign as Curator for this glamorous ballroom scene down under. 

When: February 24, 2024 from 6pm – 11pm

Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

In Vogue: Songs by Madonna
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

In Vogue: Songs by Madonna
Scene Sydney What's on
Ballarat Frolic Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Ballarat Frolic Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Geelong Rainbow Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Geelong Rainbow Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on