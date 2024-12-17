The world seems hopelessly stuck, repeating the mistakes of the past. Yet, there is always hope — slivers of light shining through the cracks in the facade and Small Acts of Resistance.
Blending circus, live music and spoken word, Small Acts of Resistance is a poignantly humorous celebration by a gender-diverse ensemble from the Women’s Circus.
Featuring defying acrobalance, impressive circus feats and inspiring aerials from an older generation, embrace the gravity and joy of a lifetime of striving for change.
Small Acts of Resistance
5-8 February 2025, 6pm
Gasworks Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, Albert Park
