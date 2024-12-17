The world seems hopelessly stuck, repeating the mistakes of the past. Yet, there is always hope — slivers of light shining through the cracks in the facade and Small Acts of Resistance.

Blending circus, live music and spoken word, Small Acts of Resistance is a poignantly humorous celebration by a gender-diverse ensemble from the Women’s Circus.

Featuring defying acrobalance, impressive circus feats and inspiring aerials from an older generation, embrace the gravity and joy of a lifetime of striving for change.

Small Acts of Resistance

5-8 February 2025, 6pm

Gasworks Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, Albert Park

Tickets: $35