Smut Club Film Festival 2024

Smut Club Film Festival returns for their 6th annual event, bringing Smut Club to Naarm. This is a lavish two-night festival of films, art, community and conversation, for and by queer sex workers.

There’ll also be a raffle for all ticket holders, with prizes including a copy of the latest (In)decent Magazine!

Smut Club Film Festival

When: September 10–11, 2024, 7–11pm

Where: Merrifield Street and Boase Street, Brunswick

Tickets: $50–$80 (free tickets available for low income workers)

Accessibility: The venue has ground floor access and wheelchair accessible including bathrooms (doorways 95cm), free harm minimisation resources on site. For more information check out SMFF’s Instagram posts on accessibility here and here.

**Please RAT test before attending and bring your favourite mask. Clean air thanks to Clean Air Naarm **