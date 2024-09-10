Stand Bi Us 2024

Bi Collective Australia is proud to present the fifth annual Stand Bi Us Forum, celebrating Bisexual Visibility Day (September 23) with a dozen national events both online and in-person.

Saturday September 21, 2024

ONLINE

Bi+ Brains Trust on Queered Consent, 9–10.30am AWST (11-12.30am AEST), FREE

Hosted by Bi+ Community Perth, join chair Dr Duc Dau and panelists delsi, Dr Sophie Hindes and Juniper Muller in a discussion of sexual consent in queer contexts.

Putting the Sex in BiSEXuality, 11am-12.30pm AWST (1–2.30 AEST), FREE

Join chair Dr Duc Dau and panelists Ozzie Coghlan, Dr Sophie Pezzutto, Hanna Saltis and Dr Daniel Vujcich in an examination of biSEXuality

IN PERSON

BiLines

When: 1–3pm AEST

Where: Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, 11-13 Darley Street, Newtown, Sydney

Tickets: FREE

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, Auslan interpreted, air purified and masks available.

An annual story sharing event open to anyone who “experiences attraction to more than one gender, in any way, to any degree” and their allies, partners, friends and loved ones.



Zine Making with Oliver Vincent Reyes

When: 4.45–9pm AEST

Where: Cliff Noble Community Centre, 24 Suttor Street, Alexandria

Tickets: FREE, donations welcomed!

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Join local artist Ollie and fellow Bi+ creatives in making your own Zine! BYO pen or pencil, glue stick, scissors and one (1) magazine you’re happy to cut up and share with the group. scanning and printing will be available for trading within the group if you’re happy to share!

BiCONIC x Biversity

When: 8pm–midnight AEST

Where: Kinselas Hotel, 383 Bourke Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets:$17.19–$33.08

Accessibility: Kinselas Hotel is not wheelchair accessible.

BiCONIC host Bree Mountain will be joined by Biversity founder Michael Wynter as co-host, with drag queen Pandora’s Box and DJ Flair just two of the to-be-announced lineup for this iconic party!

Sunday September 22, 2024

ONLINE

Bi+ and Poly Discussion Group, 11am–1pm AEST (9-11am AWST), FREE

Northside Councelling Solutions host a discussion group on polyamory and ethical non-monogamy in the bisexual community.

Bi+ Book Club, 6–7pm AEST (4-5pm AWST), FREE

An informal book club discussing fiction featuring bi+ characters, including romance, fantasy and sci-fi.

IN PERSON

BiPans and Friends Community Picnic, Naarm/Melbourne

When: 12.30–3.30pm AEST

Where: Jika in the Park, 2 East Street, Northcote

Tickets: FREE

Accessibility: Jika in the Park is wheelchair accessible and has accessible toilets.

An informal picnic for Bi+ community and allies which includes an indoor space with a kitchenette and toilet.



Bi+ Visibility Day Picnic, Boorloo/Perth

When: 12–2pm AWST

Where: Stage Area, Hyde Park, Vincent Street and William Street, Perth

Tickets: FREE

Accessibility: Hyde Park has bitumen footpaths and two wheelchair accessible bathrooms in the eastern and western side toilet blocks.

A low-key picnic for Bi+ community and allies in the stunning Hyde Park! Dressing in the colours of the Bi+ flag (purple, pink and blue) is encouraged!

Monday September 23, 2024

ONLINE

Queers in Science Q&A, 4–5pm AEST (2-3pm AWST), FREE

A casual discussion and Q&A spotlighting the important work done by Bi+ scientists, facilitated by QueersInScience.

Bi+ and Poly Discussion Group, 6–8pm AEST (4-6pm AWST), FREE

Northside Councelling Solutions host a discussion group on polyamory and ethical non-monogamy in the bisexual community.

IN PERSON

Bi+ Research Showcase – Spaces to Be Launch

When: 10am–12pm AEST

Where: The Forum, Victorian Pride Centre,79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: FREE

Accessibility: The VPC is wheelchair accessible.

Celebrate the launch of ‘Spaces to Be’, the first major project researching the history of the bi+ community in Victoria. Join researcher and author Dr Hamish McIntosh and special guests including Victoria’s Minister for Equality, Harriet Shing, and our new Victorian LGBTIQA+ Commissioner, Joe Ball.