Sundaylicious 15 Year Anniversary

Celebrate with Sundaylicious as they mark their 15th anniversary.

“We are proud of this milestone and invite you to join us in celebrating our vibrant and inclusive community. Let’s raise a glass to 15 years of love and acceptance and continue to champion diversity together.”

Created in Melbourne by Julie Mackenzie thirteen years ago, Sundaylicious quickly became an institution.

Since, Sundaylicious has been bringing the LGBTQIA+ community the best range of day parties, nightclub events and everything in between.

Where: The Osborne Rooftop & Bar 119 Commercial Road, South Yarra

When: July 21, 2023, 7pm