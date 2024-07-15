Sundaylicious’ Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 15, 2024
Sundaylicious’ Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Celebrate the sweet 16 of our beloved Sundaylicious with the birthday party to end all birthday parties!!

Join your hostess Diva Chavez and a killer lineup of DJs  including  DJ Hayley MareeDJ Kitty Kat and DJ Brooke Bos Housen.

Celebrate the community that the lovely Sundaylicious team have built over the last 16 years, the friendships made, and the overflowing love the community has for this welcoming space. Hurry, tickets are already selling fast!

When: July 19, 2024 9pm – 3am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street South Yarra
Tickets: $33.08
Accessibility: This event is standing room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

