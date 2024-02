Come join us at The Saint celebrate our Rainbow Community, located just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Midsumma March in St Kilda.

Starting at 1pm, there will be food, drinks, DJs dancing, and more. Experience everything the Saint has to offer.

For tickets and more information, visit this link.

When: February 4 | 1pm

Where: Saint Hotel, 54 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda