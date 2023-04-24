Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney

April 24, 2023
Image: Rhys Nicholson/Facebook

Rhys Nicholson is reviving their show-stopping, jaw-dropping, expertly hilarious show ‘RHYS! RHYS! RHYS!’ at Sydney Comedy Festival 2023. This stand-up comedy show came away with “Best Show” at Sydney’s 2022 festival and “Most Outstanding Show” at the Melbourne International Festival last year. Rhys has seen incredible success on the international comedy scene with the release of their 2020 Netflix special “Live at the Athenaeum.” 10/10 would recommend viewing to get a taste of Rhys’ sharp wit before purchasing a ticket to see them IRL because this one-off return performance is not to be missed.

When: 25 April, 8:30 pm.

Where: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Rd, Newtown.

Price: $39.90, for all ages.

 

