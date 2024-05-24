Sydney Pride Month SlayQuest 

Jasmine Simmons
May 24, 2024
Image: Holliday Howe (left) and Mphilly (right) from Instagram

Sydney’s 2024 Pride party, SlayQuest, is here to blast Hyper Tunes from Yonder Realms this June.

In a night of fantasy, mystical beings, and cosmic entities, the ultimate hyperpop event will feature many live gigs with artists including Holliday Howe, AGONY, Mphilly, and more. SlayQuest is a celebration of authentic self-expression, and everyone is encouraged to dress however they want and to the theme – Cosmic Dungeoncore! 

Embrace a magical queer world filled with fun and weirdness this Pride Month. For more information, click here. 

When: Saturday, June 22, 8 pm – 2 am

Where: Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

