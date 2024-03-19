The Altimate.showdown Grand Finale Is Finally Here
In 2024 Altimate.Showdown Meanjin (Brisbane) launched their second season of the wildly popular alternative performance competition.
After battling it out in the 2023 competition local performance artist Micah Rustichelli walked away the winner of season one.
Now it’s time to finally discover the winner of season two this Thursday.
Who will win Altimate.Showdown season two?
Presented by alt. and Mara Maraschino Altimate.Showdown is hailed as an unapologetic community celebration of all performers who are unique and different.
This amazing performance competition showcases the diversity of the talented local performers in Meanjin (Brisbane).
Through five weeks of intense competition over 50 contestants have strutted their stuff in their quest to walk away with the 2024 title.
Now it’s down to the final night of the competition where the winner of 2024 will be decided.
Eighteen contestants will now battle it out to see who will walk away the winner.
The competition will take place this Thursday March 21 at The Brightside in Fortitude Valley.
Special guest judges for the grand finale of Altimate.Showdown
Joining the contestants and regular panel of judges for the finale are two Altimate.Showdow hall of fame legends.
“Both Micah and Ira are setting the alternative entertainment world ablaze!”
“Their insight, creativity and ground-breaking alternative excellence is going to be invaluable at The Grand Final – we are so honoured to have these legends join us.”
Who will compete the for 2024 title?
- York Lit
- Senora Patrizia Fellabella
- Willow
- Ja’mie Displays
- Dolly De Ville
- Billie Brash
- Miss Ta
- Iman Inawig
- Liz Anya
- Zelphia Mann
- Diamant
- Delores Cumbridge
- Bambam Bambi
- Arachnie
- Eli Peeli Turpentine
- Lady Sasscrotch
- Helen Wheels
- Roxxy Tocin
When: Thursday March 21, 7:00pm
Where: The Brightside, Fortitude Valley
Tickets: Available to purchase online
Leave a Reply