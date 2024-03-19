The Altimate.showdown Grand Finale Is Finally Here

In 2024 Altimate.Showdown Meanjin (Brisbane) launched their second season of the wildly popular alternative performance competition.

After battling it out in the 2023 competition local performance artist Micah Rustichelli walked away the winner of season one.

Now it’s time to finally discover the winner of season two this Thursday.

Who will win Altimate.Showdown season two?

Presented by alt. and Mara Maraschino Altimate.Showdown is hailed as an unapologetic community celebration of all performers who are unique and different.

This amazing performance competition showcases the diversity of the talented local performers in Meanjin (Brisbane).

Through five weeks of intense competition over 50 contestants have strutted their stuff in their quest to walk away with the 2024 title.

Now it’s down to the final night of the competition where the winner of 2024 will be decided.

Eighteen contestants will now battle it out to see who will walk away the winner.

The competition will take place this Thursday March 21 at The Brightside in Fortitude Valley.

Special guest judges for the grand finale of Altimate.Showdown

Joining the contestants and regular panel of judges for the finale are two Altimate.Showdow hall of fame legends.

Micah Rustichelli (Meanjin Season 1 Champion) and Ira Luxuria (Naarm Season 1 Champion) will join the panel to help decide the 2024 champion.

“Both Micah and Ira are setting the alternative entertainment world ablaze!” “Their insight, creativity and ground-breaking alternative excellence is going to be invaluable at The Grand Final – we are so honoured to have these legends join us.”

They will join the regular judging panel including head judge Sellma Soul. This singing, song writing, musician, performer and drag star has featured on The Voice, Triple J and stages across Brisbane and the country.

Sellma will lead the judging panel alongside resident judges Mara Maraschino and Holly Spirit.

Who will compete the for 2024 title?

After so many weeks of intense competition grand finalists have all been selected.

Each week contestants have been selected through a mixture of a judges choice and audience choice.

An extra finalist is also selected through the weekly showdown competition with two contestants battling for their place in the finals.

With the competition behind them the following amazing acts have now been selected to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.