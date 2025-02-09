The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza

Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Make this a Mardi Gras to remember with a big, gay, icy dopamine hit (AKA The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza), brought to you by The Happy Homo Project.

Connect with other like-minded LGBTQIA+ folks (and allies) for some brain-boosting fun on Coogee Beach. All are welcome to this wholesome morning of icebreaker activities, breathwork, cold immersion… and a silent disco.

This is a safe, inclusive space where you can be yourself while boosting your resilience, mood, and mental health.

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza

22 February, 7:30 – 8:30am
Coogee Beach – Far North End, Coogee

Tickets: $30

