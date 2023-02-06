—

In commemoration of Sydney WorldPride 2023, Randwick Pride is coming to Coogee Beach.

As part of the festival and SydneyWorldPride’s Rainbow City initiative, Coogee Rainbow will also be getting a refresh, with five additional colours in order to create the Progress Pride Flag. The change adds a brown stripe to represent people of colour, a black stripe to represent people lost during the HIV/AIDS crisis, and pale blue, pink and white stripes to represent the trans community.

‘Bright, Loud And Proud As Possible’

According to Mayor of Randwick Dyland Parker, “We want the whole world to know we love and value our queer community, so we’re making sure our area is as bright, loud and proud as possible.

“2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community and we’re determined to make sure Randwick City is 100 per cent in the mix for the celebration, beaming a message of love and inclusion from the sand to the streets.”

‘Important To Be You, Be Real, Be Authentic, Be Proud’

Along Coogee Bay Road, banners, designed by local artist Sandra Cipriotti, featuring six members of the Queer community will join the Progress Pride Flag banners that line Randwick streets.

One person featured on the banners is artist Carl De Villa.

De Villa went on to say, “It’s important to be you, be real, be authentic, be proud and don’t let society dictate what you want to be in life.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 Approaching

Randwick Pride will begin February 18, 2pm to 6pm, at the Coogee Beach Rainbow Walkway.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 begins on February 17. The Queer mega-festival will go on for 17 days, ending on March 5.

With over 500,000 people expected to take part, this will be the biggest LGBTQI event to happen in the Southern Hemisphere.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then, it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023, go to sydneyworldpride.com