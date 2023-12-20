The Bisexual’s Lament

Tamuz Ellazam
December 20, 2023
The Bisexual’s Lament
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival welcomes back 2023 Moosehead Recipient Lou Wall for a “brand-new hour of deranged powerpoints, gay (derogatory) musical comedy and mentally ill hot takes” in The Bisexual’s Lament. Directed by Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award-winning comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, The Bisexual’s Lament follows Wall’s five-star reviewed run of Lou Wall Vs The Internet at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
When:  Tuesday–Sunday, March 28–April 21, 2024, 6.20 pm (5.20pm on Sundays)
Where: ACMI – Gandel Lab, Federation Square, Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $27–$32
Accessibility: The Gandel Lab is wheelchair accessible.**This show is suitable for those aged 15+ only**

