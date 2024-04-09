The Divas of Showbiz at DT’s

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 9, 2024
The Divas of Showbiz at DT’s

Prepare yourself for a night of glamour and delight at Melbourne’s beloved DT’s, where Rubi Taböö, Esther Rix, Jacqui Meoff, Sara Tonin & Xena Ghost are performing as the Divas of Showbiz! Don’t forget that it’s a rotating lineup, so you might want to snag tickets to more than one night to collect the set and see all these fabulous local queens.

When: 13, 20 & 27 April, 2024, doors open at 4pm, shows from 10pm onwards
Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria
Tickets: $5.59–$10, pre-booking essential (Free entry before 9pm)
Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.

***This event is strictly 18+, Bags and IDs will be checked.***

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Q-FIT at Bridge Darebin
April 9, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Q-FIT at Bridge Darebin
Melbourne Scene What's on
Waterfowl at Theatreworks
April 9, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Waterfowl at Theatreworks
Melbourne Stage What's on
No Lights No Lycra at LOEV
April 9, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

No Lights No Lycra at LOEV
Melbourne Scene What's on
WeLove Sydney Tech House and Techno
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

WeLove Sydney Tech House and Techno
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Let’s Get Quizzical 
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

Let’s Get Quizzical 
Scene Sydney What's on
Musical Bingo 
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

Musical Bingo 
Scene Sydney What's on