The Divas of Showbiz at DT’s

When: 13, 20 & 27 April, 2024, doors open at 4pm, shows from 10pm onwards

Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria

Tickets: $5.59–$10, pre-booking essential (Free entry before 9pm)

Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.

***This event is strictly 18+, Bags and IDs will be checked.***