Are you a lover of drag and science? Have you ever wanted to combine the two?

Well, then, The Drag Experiment is the show for you.

Headlined by people who are scientists by day and drag performers by night. Come and see drag performances interwoven with scientific concepts and research. Don’t miss the panel discussion, and be sure to ask your Queerest questions.

Hosted by Dr Naomi Koh Belic. The evening will feature The Conversation’s Lee Constable, Biologist Diva Attenbra, Culinary Scientist Radha, and Gaysian Empress of Sydney Dyan Tai.

When: Thursday, August 17, 7:30pm – 9pm

Where: Powerhouse Museum, 500 Harris Street, Ultimo NSW