Gay Stuff Markets at Midsumma Festival 2024

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
Image: Supplied

The Gay Stuff Markets will be returning to Midsumma Festival for a sixth year!

This pride-filled market features stalls and goods from Queer and allied artists, creatives, and artisans.

With a wide and varying collection of fashion, accessories, plants, homewares, jewellery, art, crafts, zines, books, handmade goods, and more, this is the perfect opportunity to support a local Queer business. 

For more information, click here! 

When: February 3 | 12-5pm

Where: Victoria Pride Centre- the Forum, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda



 

