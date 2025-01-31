Get your tuchus down to Docklands to see the Fine-st collection of schmatte this side of the Hudson River, at The Nanny Exhibition.

With over 100 costumes from the iconic television phenomenon, The Nanny Exhibit is an immersive experience bursting at the seams with fabulous clothes worn by the absolute icon that is Fran Drescher, and replicas of some of the show’s most beloved sets.

So don your Westwood, your Moschino, a little Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Dior or Lacroix and you’ll never feel over-dressed as you surround yourself with Fran Fine’s fabulous fashions.



The Nanny Exhibition

When: February 1–April 27, 2025, Wednesday–Sunday, 10am–6pm

Where: The District Docklands, Shops SEG10-15, 101 Studio Lane, Docklands

Tickets: $29–$49

Accessibility: Most of the exhibit is wheelchair accessible except for some of the Sheffield Mansion set (the stairs and the kitchen), for more information please contact the event here, and to book a companion ticket contact the ticketing partner by emailing support@flicket.co.nz.

