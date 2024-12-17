The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading

Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Experience “The Queer Kingdom” – a funny and joyous new play from Tom Ballard, winner of the esteemed 2024 QPAS Award.

Join Tom and a cast of fine actors as they present a staged reading of the true(ish) story of love, hate, emperors, freedom, sovereignty and queer joy.

Welcome to the Gay & Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands: a gay nation independent of homophobic Australia, full of pink dollars, Gloria Gaynor and much more.

The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading

8 February 2025, 1pm
Studio Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, Albert Park

Tickets: $20

