Image: supplied by Midsumma
Experience “The Queer Kingdom” – a funny and joyous new play from Tom Ballard, winner of the esteemed 2024 QPAS Award.
Join Tom and a cast of fine actors as they present a staged reading of the true(ish) story of love, hate, emperors, freedom, sovereignty and queer joy.
Welcome to the Gay & Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands: a gay nation independent of homophobic Australia, full of pink dollars, Gloria Gaynor and much more.
The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
8 February 2025, 1pm
Studio Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, Albert Park
