Join the Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus (MGLC) for an unforgettable night of music and pride as they tell the story the history of modern queer culture through music!

The MGLC is one of Melbourne’s favourite events, with a long history of sharing queer history and stories with their incredible voices.

From the closeted past to protest movements and beyond, this evolution of the expression and embodiment of pride will come to life through the strong and joyful voices of the MGLC.

The Rise Of Pride With The Melbourne Gay And Lesbian Chorus

When: November 9, 2024, 3–5pm and 7.30–9.30pm

Where: James Tatoulis Auditorium, Methodist Ladies College, 207 Barkers Road , Kew

Tickets: $15–$39

Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible and companion card tickets are available.