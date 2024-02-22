The Swell: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Rita Bratovich
February 23, 2024
The Swell: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied. The Swell at Old Fitz Theatre

Isley Lynn’s breath-taking play about three-woman in a love triangle that endures for 28 years is an absolute must see. This is a complex romance, an intrigue told across two distinct and distant time frames — but there is a mystery hidden within the dividing expanse.

Described as having a revelation that evokes gasps from the audience, this play will keep you engrossed at every turn. Produced by exciting new company, New Ghosts Theatre.

When: Feb 15 – Mar 2

Where: Old Fitz Theatre, 129 Dowling St, Woolloomooloo

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

The Lewis Trilogy: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024
February 23, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Briefs – Dirty Laundry: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Briefs – Dirty Laundry: Pride Guide 2024
Sound Stage Sydney What's on
C Moore Hardy – Life in Black, White and Pink: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

C Moore Hardy – Life in Black, White and Pink: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Indonesian Queer And That Unicorn: Pride Guide 2024
February 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Indonesian Queer And That Unicorn: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on