The Swell: Pride Guide 2024

Isley Lynn’s breath-taking play about three-woman in a love triangle that endures for 28 years is an absolute must see. This is a complex romance, an intrigue told across two distinct and distant time frames — but there is a mystery hidden within the dividing expanse.

Described as having a revelation that evokes gasps from the audience, this play will keep you engrossed at every turn. Produced by exciting new company, New Ghosts Theatre.

When: Feb 15 – Mar 2

Where: Old Fitz Theatre, 129 Dowling St, Woolloomooloo