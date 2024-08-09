Thorne Harbour’s Raise The Flag Fundraiser!

Traipse down to Evie’s Disco Diner in Fitzroy for a day of music, drag and entertainment at the Thorne Harbour Raise the Flag fundraiser.

This is an all-day party and fundraiser, hosted by students from Collarts!

Beginning with DJ Miss Goldie, you’ll then be treated to an hour of drag from Skyla the Drag Queen, before DJs WaX FoX (of the Vinyl Vixens), 1000$Disco and OMG Becky take over the decks and the dancefloor.

And it’s all for a good cause, with our fave LGBTQI+ health community legends, Thorne Harbour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thorne Harbour Health (@thorneharbour)

Help Thorne Harbour raise the flag and raise some funds for LGBTQI+ communities and people living with HIV!

When: August 11, 2024, 5 – 10pm

Where: Evie’s Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $20-$30 + booking fee

Accessibility: Evie’s has an accessible entry of over 1100mm wide, and also has accessible, gender-neutral bathrooms.