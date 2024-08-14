Trans Life Drawing With Frances Cannon

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 14, 2024
Trans Life Drawing With Frances Cannon
Image: Original by Kelly Sikkema, edited by Tamuz Ellazam

Transgender Victoria and Frances Cannon of Pink Ember Studio collaborate to host a lifedrawing class for trangender, gender diverse and nonbinary artists. It doesn’t matter if you’re just beginning on your artistic journey or you’re advanced in skills, you’ll love this gently guided session, as Frances (they/them) covers a variety of techniques, with all materials provided and featuring the modelling skills of Georgia (they/them/she).

When: August 23, 2024, 6.30–8.30pm
Where: Affirmation Station, 360A Lygon Street, Brunswick
Tickets: $15.80 refundable deposit (attend or cancel within 48hrs and the deposit will be fully refunded! Contact [email protected] if this deposit poses a financial barrier to attendance)
Accessibility: The Affirmation Station is wheelchair accessible.

**This class is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Milk And Blood At FortyFiveDownstairs
August 15, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Milk And Blood At FortyFiveDownstairs
Melbourne Stage What's on
Electric Fields x Sydney Symphony Orchestra Concert
August 15, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Electric Fields x Sydney Symphony Orchestra Concert
Arts & Entertainment Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
Dolly Diamond Coming To Sydney For Two Very Special Shows
August 14, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Dolly Diamond Coming To Sydney For Two Very Special Shows
Arts & Entertainment Drag Melbourne Sydney What's on
Beers for Queers August Edition
August 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers August Edition
Melbourne Scene What's on
Nocturna Vogue Night
August 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Nocturna Vogue Night
Melbourne Scene What's on
Genderbility Celebrates Autistic And Gender-Diverse Creatives
August 13, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Genderbility Celebrates Autistic And Gender-Diverse Creatives
Scene Sydney What's on