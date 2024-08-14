Trans Life Drawing With Frances Cannon

Transgender Victoria and Frances Cannon of Pink Ember Studio collaborate to host a lifedrawing class for trangender, gender diverse and nonbinary artists. It doesn’t matter if you’re just beginning on your artistic journey or you’re advanced in skills, you’ll love this gently guided session, as Frances (they/them) covers a variety of techniques, with all materials provided and featuring the modelling skills of Georgia (they/them/she).

When: August 23, 2024, 6.30–8.30pm

Where: Affirmation Station, 360A Lygon Street, Brunswick

Tickets: $15.80 refundable deposit (attend or cancel within 48hrs and the deposit will be fully refunded! Contact [email protected] if this deposit poses a financial barrier to attendance)

Accessibility: The Affirmation Station is wheelchair accessible.

**This class is strictly 18+**