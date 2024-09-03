TransTrans Exhibition at the Victorian Pride Centre

Tamuz Ellazam
September 3, 2024
The history of gender-diverse communities and scientists in Berlin, America and Australia comes to life in TransTrans, an exhibition exploring the transnational networks between trans communities between the 1900s–1970s.

Curators Birgit Lang and Katie Sutton have consulted with the Australian Queer Archives (AQuA), and members of Transgender Victoria and Seahorse to feature additional materials on Australian transgender communities in this exhibition, which started in Canada and has been shown in Calgary, Berlin and Munich.

Head along to the Free exhibition opening, launched by Victorian Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commissioner Ro Allen, with a performance by local jazz pianist Rosie Rai.

Exhibition Opening Event

When: September 19, 6.30–8pm

TransTrans Exhibition

Dates: September 19 – November 3, 2024
Where: Pride Gallery, The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

