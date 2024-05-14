Trivia At Hairy Mary’s Bar 

Put your knowledge to the test at the fabulous Hairy Mary’s Bar on the Gold Coast!

Join your wonderful host Michael James on a Wednesday night for the best entertainment. The trivia is free to enter with a range of prizes to be won!

All of the fun starts at 7 pm with no bookings required. Gather a group of friends, come up with a creative team name, and participate in Hairy Mary’s trivia night. For more information, visit the website here.

When: Every Wednesday from 7 pm

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach