Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville

Feeling camp and quizzical? Visit the Impy Erskineville on a Wednesday for drag trivia.

Get your brains buzzing at trivia with alternate hosts Fran Giapanni and Carmen Geddit. The game is free to play, so arrive at 7 pm for a 7:30 start! If you want to grab dinner beforehand, take advantage of The Impy’s $15 burger deal.

Are you smarter than a drag queen? Find out at The Impy. For more information, click here.

When: Wednesdays, 7 pm

Where: The Imperial Erskineville, 35 Erskineville Rd